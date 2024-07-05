Atascadero City Council Meeting Tuesday, Dove Creek Project 7.05.2024

The Atascadero city council’s next meeting is Tuesday at 6 pm.

On the council’s consent agenda is the second reading for the ordinance to approve the Dove Creek mixed-use project. The city unanimously approved this project in its meeting on June 25th.

The project established almost 15,000 square feet of commercial tenant space, 20 short-term rental hotel units, and 71 residential units across from the Dove Creek neighborhood.

Several modifications to the plan were approved as well: residents must use garages for vehicle parking, an additional 18 parking spaces, additional traffic control, and a limitation on short-term rental of the 71 units.

You can attend Tuesday’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.