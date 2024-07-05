Sewage Spill Into Storm Drain at Pismo Beach 7.05.2024

On Wednesday this week, the county environmental health services announced that sewage spilled into a storm drain at Pismo Beach.

The storm drain is located at the intersection of Morro avenue and Ocean boulevard. A release by health services says the spill resulted from a pump failure, which caused 1,350 gallons of sewage to spill into the street. The release says that approximately 500 gallons was recovered, but some of this sewage flowed into the storm drain that leads to the pacific ocean.

The release goes on to say that ocean water samples were collected near the storm drain outlet, and warning signs were posted at the nearest beach access point at Eldwayen Ocean park.

The county environmental health services division advises beach goers to avoid contacting the ocean water near this outlet until sample results indicate acceptable levels of bacteria.