Atascadero City Council Meeting Tuesday, Dove Creek Project 7.08.2024

The Atascadero city council’s next meeting is this Tuesday at 6 pm.

On the council’s consent agenda is the second reading for the ordinance to approve the Dove Creek mixed-use project. The city unanimously approved this project during its June 25th meeting. The project established almost 15,000 square feet of commercial tenant space, 20 short-term rental hotel units, and 71 residential units across from the Dove Creek neighborhood.

Several modifications to the plan were approved as well, including an additional 18 parking spaces, additional traffic control, and a limitation on short-term rental of the 71 units. Also, residents must use garages for vehicle parking.

You can attend Tuesday’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL at 6pm.