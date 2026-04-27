Atascadero City Council Reviewing Commercial Zoning 04.27.2026

Continuing from its March meetings, the Atascadero city council will discuss development standards and land use definitions as part of its general plan.

The city council will discuss three place-types: commercial, industrial, and innovation flex, used to determine the restrictions on buildings and construction in those zones.

As part of an update to the city’s general plan, the council will direct staff on updates to these place-types for review in a comprehensive discussion in June.

You can attend Tuesday’s Atascadero city council meeting at 6 in person, or listen right here on KPRL.