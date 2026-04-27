Cal Fire SLO Declares Suspension of Burn Permits & Other Uses of Open Fire 04.27.2026

News Release – April 24 – Burn Suspension

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo’s unit chief John Owens has declared a suspension of burns in San Luis Obispo county.

A release by Owens says this is “due to the extreme menace of destruction by fire to life… acute dryness of vegetation; and fire suppression forces being heavily committed to control fires.” The suspension is for all burning by permit and other uses of open fire within all state responsibility area lands in San Luis Obispo county.

This does not include incorporated cities. Additionally, “campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property that are otherwise permitted will be allowed if the campfire is maintained in such a manner as to prevent its spread to the wild-land.”

This order will be effective May 4th at 8 am, and will remain in effect until unit chief John Owens terminates it.