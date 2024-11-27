Atascadero City Council Special Meeting on December 2nd – 11.27.2024

The Atascadero city council will hold a special meeting this Monday, December 2nd.

The special meeting starts at 6 pm, and contains two public hearings: one is a development agreement for property at Viejo Camino and El Camino Real, and the other is the first reading for an ordinance to increase Atascadero’s tourism business improvement district assessment from 2% to 2.5%.

The development agreement would require the owner of the property, Scott Newton, to facilitate the future development of the site with up to 42 residential units.

This is part of a settlement agreement between Newton and the city, which the city says will provide much needed, entry level market rate housing for first time home buyers.

You can attend the meeting in person, or watch online.