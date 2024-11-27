Atascadero’s El Camino Real Enhancement Project Enters New Phase 11.27.2024

The city of Atascadero will be moving forward with the next phase of the El Camino downtown safety and parking enhancements project (ECR Project).

The ECR Project’s focus will shift to the median sections of the roads. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction for the outer lanes.

This will affect El Camino Real between highway 41 and Rosario avenue, with hardscape and drainage-basin improvements continuing along the edges of El Camino Real north of Traffic way. Drivers are encouraged to pay close attention to signage, and to plan for delays.

Access to businesses and parallel parking along the curb will be maintained.