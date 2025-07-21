Atascadero City Council to Annex Dove Creek For Development Impact 7.21.2025

The Atascadero city council’s next regular meeting is this Tuesday, July 22nd, starting at 6 pm.

This week’s agenda contains a public hearing for annexing the Dove Creek development into the city’s Community Facilities District (CFD). The CFD was created by the city in 2004, which ensures that new homeowners pay special taxes in order to sustain the service capability for public safety services, including police and fire.

The hearing on Tuesday will annex the Dove Creek mixed-use project into this CFD, a process initiated by the council in the June 10th meeting. The current CFD annual levy is $844.78 per residential unit. The Dove Creek project proposes to have 71 residential condominium units, a 20-room hotel, and just under 15 thousand square feet of commercial tenant space.

You can attend Tuesday’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.