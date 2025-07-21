Back-To-School Extravaganza at Cuesta College Campus 7.21.2025

A back-to-school event has been scheduled for Saturday, August 9th at the Cuesta college campus in San Luis Obispo from 10 am to 2 pm.

Central coast families are invited to join this event: the county of San Luis Obispo public libraries extravaganza. This event will feature all-day activities, such as touch-a-truck, a popular interactive attraction featuring squad cars, big trucks, and engines from various county departments.

Scheduled performances will also take place at the campus’s cultural and performing arts center. Kicking off the event at 10:30 am will be local taiko drumming group Ichimi Daiko. A dance performance will follow at 11:45 am by SLO Movement Arts. And Mad Science LA closes the day with a show from 1 to 2 pm.

Also present on campus will be popular storybook characters to meet and greet fans, such as Clifford the big red dog and Pete the cat.