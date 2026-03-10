Atascadero City Council to Consider Sewer Charge Rate Increases 03.10.2026

The Atascadero city council will be meeting tonight to discuss an increase to the city’s sewer service charge.

Sewer rate increases in the city are slowly being phased in due to the rising costs of treatment, as well as the replacement of the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Current systems in Atascadero are no longer in compliance with state regulations; the city will need to both construct a new secondary treatment system, modernize its plant, and provide significant upgrades to its wastewater collection system.

A wastewater rate study recommends annual increase of about 18.5% over the course of several years to fund the design, operations, maintenance, and emergency work in a new collection system. Current sewer charges are $57.06 per month for single family residences, and the next proposed increase is for $10.54.

The city must follow the proposition 218 majority protest process to impose these fees. If approved, the city anticipates they will conduct a public hearing for the new rates in May.

You can attend tonight’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.