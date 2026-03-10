CHP to Conduct Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Operation in North County 03.10.2026

CHP for the Templeton area announced they will be conducting pedestrian safety operations in the communities of San Miguel and Templeton on March 11, 2026.

“Officers will focus on motorists who fail to yield the right-of-way or who take unsafe and illegal actions,” CHP says. Pedestrian-involved crashes in California continue to be a major concern, according to CHP, and the public awareness and enforcement program’s purpose is to educate and encourage members of the community to maintain safe practices.

Drivers stopped during this safety operation may be issued warnings or citations.