Atascadero Colony Days Parade & Festival Returns October 5th – 10.02.2024

The Atascadero Colony Days parade will return on October 5th, celebrating its 50th year.

Since 1974, this annual event has commemorated the founding and history of Atascadero. This year’s theme is “50 Years of Fabulous Floats,” recognizing the tradition of float-building since the parade’s beginning.

A Colony Days mixer will take place tonight from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at Colony Cinemas.

The festival on Saturday promises a wide range of games, activities, vendors, food, contests, and fun for the entire family.