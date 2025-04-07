Atascadero Council Considers Amending Muni Code For Extended Hotel Stays 4.07.2025

To allow for short-term hotel units in commercial zones to compete in the growing market for long-term stays, such as those offered by Airbnb’s, the Atascadero city council will consider amending its municipal code.

These amendments would allow hotels and motels to establish rooms for extended or long term lodging, establishing the definition of these lodgings and its operating procedures.

Currently, the city’s definition only allows stays in hotels and motels to be less than 30 days, and typically does not allow extended stays in commercial zones.

The city estimates that allowing for extended transient stays for hoteliers will generate between 30 to 50 thousand dollars in general fund revenues annually.

You can attend tomorrow’s Atascadero city council meeting in person at 6, or listen right here on KPRL.