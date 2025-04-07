Collision With Major Injuries on Jardine Road Late Friday Evening 4.07.2025

CHP has released a statement of a major-injury collision that took place at approximately 8:52 pm in the unincorporated area of San Luis Obispo county on highway 46 near Jardine road.

CHP says a 26-year-old woman was driving her vehicle eastbound on highway 46, and attempted to turn left into Jardine road. However, she failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic, driving directly into the path of another vehicle.

The woman sustained major injuries from the crash, and was transported to the Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

CHP does not believe drugs and/or alcohol are a factor in this crash.