Atascadero Council Reorganizes & Appoints Mayor Pro Tem & Treasurer 12.11.2024

At last night’s Atascadero city council meeting, following a recognition of outgoing mayor Heather Moreno and treasurer Gere Sibbach, and swearing in its newest elected members, the council reconvened with its new organization: Charles Bourbeau began his role as mayor, and Seth Peek his position as councilmember.

Council voted to appoint Mark Dariz as the new mayor pro tem for a two year term, ending December 2026.

The council also deliberated whether to run a standalone election for its now vacant treasurer position, or fill the vacancy by appointment. Staff recommended an appointment, given the potential cost of a special election to be at least 500 thousand dollars.

Council voted unanimously to appoint current finance director, Jeri Rangel as the city’s treasurer.