Atascadero Council to Consider Using Bonds For Police & Fire Station Upgrades 9.23.2025

Three public safety facilities in the city of Atascadero may see upgrades in the near future.

In tonight’s Atascadero city council meeting, council will consider authorizing the execution of a bond purchase agreement to fund a project that will rehabilitate certain public capital improvement projects. These consist of the city’s fire station 1, with a newly constructed, 17,000-square-foot fire station, the modernization of fire station 2, and improvements to the city’s police headquarters.

According to the proposed resolution, the aggregate principal amount of bonds will not exceed $33 million, and will not require an increase in taxes to residents. Staff estimates that if the council approves the resolution to issue bonds, the city can receive the bond proceeds the week of October 20th.

You can attend tonight’s Atascadero city council meeting at 6 in person, or listen right here on KPRL.