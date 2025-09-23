City of Atascadero & Atascadero High School Present ‘Orange & Grey Fridays’ – 9.23.2025

The city of Atascadero and Atascadero high school are teaming up with downtown restaurants to offer a special “Orange & Grey Fridays” for all Greyhound home football games.

Starting this Friday, September 23rd, participating restaurants will offer a 10% discount to families and students wearing orange and gray team colors.

The following restaurants will be participating: Barely & Boar, Cielo Italian Restaurant & Rooftop Bar, Street Side Ale House, Colony Sandwich Company, Wild Fields Brewhouse, and Kula Hawaiian Kitchen and Winery. Some items are not included for the 10% discount. Home day dates include September 26th, October 10th, 24th, and 31st.

If you don’t have greyhound team apparel, you can purchase them from: themascotshop.jostens.com students receive 10% of proceeds for their school program.

Restaurants interested in participating can email Terrie Banish, Atascadero’s director of community services.