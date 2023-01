An electrical fire in the living room damaged an Atascadero home Friday morning.

The fire started just before ten Friday morning at 7570 Balboa road in Atascadero. Crews were able to limit the fire damage to the living room. But significant smoke damage occurred throughout the entire two-story structure.

The lone occupant of the home was able to evacuate safely with her two dogs.

An investigation by Atascadero fire department deemed the fire was electrical in nature.