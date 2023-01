The city of Arroyo Grande declares a local emergency from the recent storm, which flooded parts of San Luis Obispo county.

The winter storms dropped seven inches of rain in parts of Arroyo Grande between the 8th and 10th of January.

Arroyo Grande’s local declaration coming after governor Gavin Newsom and president Joe Biden issued similar proclamations.

The state of emergency will be in effect for seven days, beginning last week.