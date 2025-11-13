Atascadero Fall Festival This Weekend 11.13.2025

The city of Atascadero’s 5th annual Fall Festival is returning this weekend.

This free admission event will transform the beautiful sunken gardens in downtown Atascadero into a family-friendly, full-scale carnival. Enjoy rides, games, vendors, breweries, entertainment, music, and more. The Fall Festival will start on Friday, November 14th from 4 to 10 pm. Then Saturday and Sunday, the festival will last from noon to 10 pm.

Also on Saturday will be the Colony Days parade, kicking off at 10 am behind the administration building on Lewis avenue. The parade will head across the arch bridge and continue forward as Lewis avenue becomes Capistrano avenue, reaching highway 41 and turning onto El Camino Real. The parade will continue right onto Entrada or West Mall and end near Lewis avenue. Friday’s concert will be Los Hermanos Mendoza, and Saturday will be reggae legend Pato Banton. Tickets include 2 complimentary “Suds at Sunken Gardens” Boutique Beer Festival if you stay with a lodging partner.

For more information, you can visit: atascaderofallfest.com.