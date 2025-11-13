ECHO’s Turkey Trot Returns to Atascadero Lake Park 11.13.2025

Turkey Trot Press Release 11.10.25.docx (2)

The El Camino Homeless Organization’s annual Turkey Trot 5k and Fun Run will return to the Atascadero lake park.

This cherished holiday season kicks off on Thanksgiving morning, bringing together friends, family, and neighbors to celebrate and help fuel ECHO’s mission to help individuals and families find housing and stability. The B Loved Foundation will match all donations made by individuals, including ticket purchases.

Participants of all ages are welcome to join in on the fun, with a suggested 20 dollar donation. Proceeds benefit ECHO’s comprehensive programs to provide safe shelter, nutritious meals, and essential services to assist individuals and families achieve housing stability.

Trophies will be given to 1st and 2nd place 5k runners for men’s, women’s, and under 18 divisions. And Thanksgiving costumes will be recognized for best individual, group, and animal.

To learn more or sign up, you can visit: echoshelter.org.