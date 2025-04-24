Atascadero FD Relocating to Manufactured Homes For Fire Station Upgrades 4.24.2025

As part of the consent agenda for Tuesday’s Atascadero city council meeting, the council approved staff’s recommendation for temporary sites for the city’s two fire stations.

Earlier this year, improvements to the city’s two fire stations were approved. Fire station 1, originally built in 1952, will be reconstructed to a new two-story building, and is estimated to take 18 months. Fire station 2 will be upgraded with new living quarters, restrooms, a lobby, and a decontamination room.

Staff found temporary manufactured homes were the most cost-efficient way to relocate firefighters during construction time. The manufactured home for fire station 1 will be off-site near the national guard armory. Fire station 2’s manufactured home will be on-site to ensure quick response times.

The total cost of these two manufactured homes and metal carport was around 500 thousand dollars, approved as part of the consent agenda.