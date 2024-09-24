Atascadero Featuring Women of Influence North Co Marketplace @ Luncheon 9.24.2024

The Atascadero chamber of commerce has announced they will be featuring the women of influence north county marketplace at its upcoming luncheon on October 3rd.

This debuting addition to the event will feature booths with products and services by local women-owned businesses in the north county prior to the luncheon.

The marketplace will open at 10:30 am, about an hour prior to the luncheon’s start, giving attendees the time to shop and network.

The Women of Influence north county luncheon will take place on October 3rd at Springhill Suites by Marriott in Atascadero.

To purchase tickets, you can go to: atascaderochamber.org.