Atascadero Fire Chief to Give Report on Llano Fire 8.11.2025

The Atascadero city council’s next meeting is tomorrow night, with open session starting at 6.

On tomorrow’s agenda is a full oral report on the Llano fire, which occurred on June 28, 2025 in the back yard of a residence at 6705 Llano road. The fire was stopped within two hours, burning through approximately 20 acres, but coming within feet of seven homes.

Atascadero fire will provide a full, detailed presentation of the response to the fire, and also provide the council with suggestions for improvements based on the challenges faced by first responders.

Opportunities for improvement listed in the agenda are primarily for emergency operations center communication & coordination. The agenda also says the fire had the potential to be much larger, but weed abatement and defensible space kept the fire to a limited size and damage.