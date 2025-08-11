Supervisors to Proclaim Local Emergency Due to Gifford Fire 8.11.2025

Supervisors Agenda Aug 11th

Proclamation Local Emergency Gifford Fire

The county board of supervisors will be holding a special meeting this morning at 10:30.

The meeting is to adopt a resolution to proclaim a local emergency due to the Gifford fire. The agenda says proclaiming a local emergency can assist with the receipt of mutual aid resources from the state of California, and from neighboring jurisdictions. The agenda says there is no guarantee for fire reimbursement funds, and without a local proclamation, the county is not eligible to apply for assistance.

The declaration also declares the county will invoke all of the powers and mechanisms within the California emergency services act and in the San Luis Obispo county code chapter 2.80 to be used by authorized personnel.