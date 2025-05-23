Atascadero Fire Conducting Fuel Mitigation Work on Santa Cruz Road 5.23.2025

Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services announced they will begin roadside fuels mitigation work on Santa Cruz road.

Work on Santa Cruz road will go from Santa Ana road to Garcia road, and will last from May 27th through May 28th. This fuel mitigation effort involves trimming and cleaning overgrown vegetation along the road’s shoulder.

Atascadero Fire says this improves visibility for drivers, and provides better access for emergency vehicles in the event of a fire.

Drivers are encouraged to be cautious and reduce speeds near the work being done, and remain alert for crews and equipment near the roadway.