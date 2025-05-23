County Sheriff’s Office Locate Missing Pismo Beach Man 5.23.2025

The county sheriff’s office has released a statement of a missing person incident that took place in late March.

The sheriff’s office says they received a mutual aid request from the Pismo Beach police department on March 25th to locate a missing 64-year-old man. The man had reportedly walked away from his home on March 23rd. He was considered ‘at-risk’ due to his cognitive disability, hearing impairment, and was known to wander.

Search and rescue units searched the area where his cell phone was last online before it died to no avail. On March 26th, another search was conducted with assistance from k9’s and drones. The drones managed to locate the man in a creek area.

The sheriff’s office says the man was alive, but extremely dehydrated, and likely would have died if he had not been located.

He was transported to a hospital, and is expected to make a full recovery.