Atascadero Fire Responds to Burning Outbuildings & Travel Trailers 03.11.2026

Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services responded to a report of a fire on March 9th at about 6:40 pm on the 7100 block of Sycamore road.

Atascadero fire found 2 outbuildings, a fence, and a travel trailer involved in “heavy fire with an immediate exposure to a large approximately 1500 square foot shop starting to become involved in the fire.” Several cylinders and cans that created small explosions were reported at the scene, which increased the volume and intensity of the fire.

Fire officials say the blaze was knocked down in approximately 20 minutes from dispatch, and units remained for about three hours for mop up. The cause is under investigation.