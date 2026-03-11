City of Atascadero Announces RFP For Sunken Gardens Holiday Lighting 03.11.2026

The city of Atascadero has announced a request for proposal to design and install holiday lights in the sunken gardens park.

Holiday lights in the sunken gardens help transform the park into a festive environment during the winter season. The selected contractor will be responsible for the design, installation, maintenance, removal, packing, and transport of all holiday lighting features, according to the city.

The city intends the initial contract to be for one year, with the option to extend to further increments. Interested parties must submit a written proposal by Tuesday, March 31st at 5 pm.

For more information, you can visit the city of Atascadero’s website.