Atascadero Fire Responds To Two Significant Incidents This Week 05.08.2026

Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services says they responded to a “high volume of emergency calls” on Wednesday, May 6th.

Just before noon, personnel were dispatched to a structure fire at 8315 Los Osos road, encountering a fire that was burning 25% of a house. Firefighters worked quickly to contain the fire and prevent further expansion, requiring additional units from Paso and Templeton Fire, as well as other agencies. The fire was brought under control in under an hour, and the cause was improperly discarded rags that were used for staining wood.

Crews then responded to another incident at about 1:11 pm. A smoke check in the area of Chauplin and Aguila was quickly upgraded to a vegetation fire response. Crews found about one acre of vegetation burning, with a slow rate of spread around multiple homes. The cause of the fire was from multiple unauthorized incendiary rodent extermination devices.

At the same time both incidents were active, Atascadero Fire handled 6 separate emergencies in the city. “The successful mitigation of these 2 large incidents along with the additional calls for service would not be possible without the dedicated men and women serving the community of Atascadero,” the fire department says.