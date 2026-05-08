Paso Robles School Board To Review Draft Resolution for Bond Election 05.08.2026

05-12-26 English Agenda

The next step in placing a bond on the November ballot for the Paso Robles joint unified school district will be discussed in its next meeting.

In order for the general obligation bond measure to appear on the ballot in November, the district must file it by June 16th. In the school board meeting on Tuesday, May 12th, the board will discuss the draft resolution ordering the election of the bond, not to exceed $205,000,000.

The purpose of the bond will be for rebuilding, replacing, furnishing, and equipping the district’s high school classrooms, sites, and facilities. The resolution states the bond will average levies below $50 per $100,000 of assessed value of all property to be taxed in the years 2027 – 2028.

You can attend the board’s meeting in person, or watch online.