The city of Atascadero’s fall First Fridays will continue on Friday, October 4th at the plaza on El Camino across from the sunken gardens.

Next week, Indie Rock alternative band, Carbon City Lights, will take the stage with energetic, alternative rock jams.

Also at the venue will be food truck, Mary’s Cuisine; the city also encourages attendees to explore downtown shops, eateries, drink establishments, and entertainment all within walking distance.