Cal Poly Resident Advisor Accused of Burglary & Attempted Rape Pleads Not Guilty 9.25.2024

25-year-old Alexis Alejandro, a student and resident assistant at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, pled not guilty to multiple charges earlier this week, including burglary and attempted rape.

Alejandro was arrested as the primary suspect for a September 7th incident at Poly Canyon Village, where a victim allegedly woke up to a person holding their hands over her face, and fled the scene.

Alejandro’s bail has been increased to 200 thousand dollars, and he has been prohibited from having any contact with the alleged victim.

He is due back in court on October 7th.