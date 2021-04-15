Atascadero Girl Diagnosed With Cancer 4.15.2021

A five year old Atascadero girl is diagnosed with brain cancer.

Kyndall Gottfried and her mother traveled to Texas to visit a family member when she started showing signs something was wrong. Doctors diagnosed brain cancer. They removed a small tumor and Kyndall is now going though six weeks of radiation and six weeks of chemotherapy in Houston.

Raquel says she’s doing well. The mother and daughter are staying in Houston for the treatment, but medical bills are adding up. They’ve set up a Go Fund Me account for Kyndall Gottfried.

You can do a search for Kyndall Gottfried on the Go Fund Me account if you’d like to make a donation.