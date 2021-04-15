SLO Covid Report 4.15.2021

In her daily report on coronavirus, San Luis Obispo county health officer Penny Borenstein reports 30 new coronavirus cases yesterday. No deaths reported, in fact, there have been no deaths for people with covid this month of April in San Luis Obispo county.

The count released yesterday has the same pattern.

20 cases reported in the city of San Luis Obispo.

4 in Atascadero.

2 in Paso Robles.

One in San Miguel.

None in Cambria.

Many of the cases in San Luis Obispo are attributed to Cal Poly students. The university is going to begin vaccinating students next week.