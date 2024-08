For future home athletic games this school year, Atascadero high school will be moving to a cashless model, and will introduce ticketing through a mobile application.

Attendees will be required to purchase tickets online through GoFan, either on the webpage or the app. Tickets must be presented on the attendee’s mobile application at the gate.

Tickets cannot be printed, and validation must be done by a staff member at the gate; do not validate your ticket prior to entry or arrival.