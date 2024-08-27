County Behavioral Health Dept Sponsoring Overdose Awareness Day 8.27.2024

On Saturday, August 31st, the 6th annual Overdose Awareness Day event will take place at Mitchell park in San Luis obispo from 2 to 4 pm.

The county behavioral health department, a sponsor for this event, says this free event offers a safe space for community members to hear from local experts about the opioid crisis, and receive naloxone kits. Naloxone is the only way to reverse an opioid overdose.

Attendees will be able to receive free training of how to properly respond to an overdose, including how to administer naloxone. SLO Overdose Awareness Day was first founded by Kim Lacey after her son accidentally overdosed, and strives to create a healthier and safer environment for all residents through awareness, education, and community engagement.

County behavioral health opioid safety coordinator, Jenn Rhoads said: “Overdose Awareness Day is a chance for the public to have safe conversations about the dangers of opioids and fentanyl.”