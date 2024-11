The city of Atascadero has announced its 19th Annual Holiday Boutique will take place this Saturday, November 9th.

This free event is open from 10 am to 3 pm, held at the Atascadero lake park, 9100 Morro road. 70 vendors will be on site for this one-day craft show, selling their handmade items.

The city says this is a perfect opportunity to start holiday shopping, plus finding a unique one-of-a-kind gift that cannot be found on the internet or anywhere else.