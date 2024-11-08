County Clerk-Recorder’s Office Ballot Processing Update 11.08.2024

The county clerk-recorder’s office has released its first report of unprocessed ballots, and its next steps going forward.

According to the unprocessed report, available at slovote.org/2024, the total number of processed ballots so far is 82,548. The number of unprocessed ballots is 68,992, with almost 59 thousand of those ballots received as vote-by-mail ballots on or before election day.

The clerk-recorder’s office says its next report of tabulated ballots will be released today at 5 pm. The clerk-recorder’s office also says there was unprecedented number of provisional ballots cast during this election. Many by Cal Poly students who voted the first time or the first time in SLO county; the clerk-recorder’s office will be dedicating more time to confirming those voters’ registrations and eligibility.