Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival Returns June 21st – 6.17.2025

Atascadero’s Lakeside Wine Festival will return this Saturday, June 21st.

The wine festival will feature nearly 250 wines from across the central coast from over 60 wineries. The event will also showcase breweries, food purveyors, commercial vendors, and art exhibitors, with live music from garden party for attendees to enjoy.

The festival takes place at the Atascadero Lake Park at 9305 Pismo avenue. Attendees also receive free entry to the Central Coast Zoo during the festival.

Tickets and information can be found at: atascaderolakesidewinefestival.com.