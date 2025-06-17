Last Call For Vendors, Volunteers & Sponsors For Templeton 4th of July – 6.17.2025

The Paso Robles & Templeton chamber of commerce has released one last call for vendors, volunteers, and sponsors for the 4th of July celebration in Templeton.

Vendors can showcase their business, products, or services to hundreds of gathering attendees by signing up at: pasorobleschamber.com.

Sponsorship opportunities are also still available to get your business in front of a local audience. And volunteers for several different activities, set up, or clean up are still needed.

Volunteers need only work a 2 to 4 hour shift, then they can kick back and enjoy the festivities.