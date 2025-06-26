Atascadero Man Sentenced to 7 Years For Causing Death of 11 YRO – 6.26.2025

The county district attorney’s office announced that 32-year-old Zachary Tomas Bernal of Atascadero has been sentenced to seven years in state prison for vehicular manslaughter while impaired by drugs, hit-and-run resulting in death, and possession of fentanyl.

Bernal’s crimes occurred on March 15, 2025. An 11-year-old boy named Jose Gutierrez was walking with his friend Orlando on the 10800 block of El Camino Real. Bernal was driving under the influence of fentanyl, and drove onto the sidwalk, striking and killing jose after the boy warned his friend of the vehicle. Bernal fled the scene, but was apprehended hours later by the Atascadero police department. Fentanyl was discovered in his abandoned vehicle.

Bernal pled guilty to all charges on May 21st. He faced a maximum sentence of nine years.