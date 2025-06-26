Cal Fire SLO Enacts Ordinance For Fireworks Restrictions in Unincorporated Areas 6.26.2025

News Release -June 24 – Fireworks

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo announced that the board of supervisors adopted a new ordinance to enhance enforcement and public safety during the high-risk fire season.

The ordinance states all unpermitted fireworks are prohibited in the county’s unincorporated areas. This affects areas such as Cayucos, Shandon, Creston, Santa Margarita, Nipomo, Oceano, and Avila beach.

The ordinance says $1,000 in fines can be issued for any illegal fireworks activity. Each separate discharge is a separate offense, meaning multiple fines can apply in one incident. Criminal penalties may also apply, including fines starting at $2,000 for possession or use of dangerous fireworks.

For more information on the ordinance, and alternatives for safe celebration this 4th of July, you can visit: slocounty.ca.gov/fireworks.