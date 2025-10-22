Atascadero May Be Getting a Chick-fil-A Restaurant 10.22.2025

The city of Atascadero announced that a popular fast food chain is eyeing the city for a new location.

Atascadero announced yesterday that concept plans have been submitted for review for a proposed new Chick-fil-A restaurant. The planned location is near the north end of the city within the Home Depot shopping center, on the corner of El Camino Real and San Ramon road, adjacent to the Spring Suites Hotel. The city says this will provide convenient access for residents and travelers along highway 101.

The project is currently in the early stages of the city’s development review process. But the city says this proposal reflects continued interest from nationally recognized businesses in bringing new dining options and economic investment to Atascadero.

Atascadero city manager Jim Lewis said “We’re excited about the potential addition of Chick-fil-A to our community.”