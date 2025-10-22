County Elections Office Provides Tips For Voters This Special Election 10.22.2025

With just about two weeks left until the November special election, the county clerk recorder’s office has released several bits of information they want voters to know before election day.

The clerk-recorder’s office advises voters to not wait to mail. The USPS says voters more than 50 miles from the postal hub cannot count on their return envelope getting postmarked the day they mail it. All SLO county voters are 50 miles from the Goleta USPS hub, meaning anyone intending to mail their ballot should do it at least a week before election day.

There are fewer polling places this election as well, so voters are encouraged to confirm their polling location prior to election day if they intend to vote in person.

If you haven’t registered yet, you can still do so through 8 pm on election day. You must register in person at the elections office in San Luis Obispo, or the satellite office in Atascadero, which opens October 27th.