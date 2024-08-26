Atascadero Mayor & 2 Council Member Seats Up For General Election 8.26.2024

For the upcoming November general election, the city of Atascadero has two seats on its city council up for election, as well as the position of mayor.

Current Atascadero mayor Heather Moreno won the county board of supervisors district 5 seat last year, opening the position come November. The elected mayor will serve for two years.

Currently the only qualified candidate is active city council member, Mark Dariz. Dariz is also one of the qualified candidates for the two available seats on the city council. The other two qualified candidates are Seth Peek, a long-time resident of Atascadero, and Tori Keen, who has served on the Atascadero planning commission since 2019.

Candidate statements and information can be found at the city of Atascadero’s website.