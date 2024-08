The department of transportation announced a project to remove and replace culverts on highway 229 will go through Friday, September 6th.

Caltrans will be facilitating intermittent, one way traffic control along this highway between Rocky Canyon road and highway 58. Traffic control will be in effect daily from 7 am to 5 pm.

The project is estimated to cost around 115 thousand dollars.

Drivers are urged to exercise caution when traveling through the work zones.