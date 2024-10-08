Atascadero Meeting, Increase in Tourism Improvement District Assessment 10.08.2024

The Atascadero city council’s next meeting is tonight at 6.

Tonight’s agenda is a short one, with only two management reports, and two consent items. One of the items would consider raising the Atascadero Tourism Business Improvement District Assessment from 2% to 2.5%. This assessment is levied on lodging businesses within the city as a way to fund tourism promotions and marketing programs.

The advisory board for the ATBID recently approved a request for council to increase the assessment to 2.5%, effective January 1, 2025. In order to move forward with this increase, council will have to schedule a public meeting and hearing, which is proposed for December 2nd and December 10th.

You can attend tonight’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.