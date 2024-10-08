Father & Son Fall Off a Cliff in Cambria, Rescued by Air Ambulance 10.08.2024

On Sunday afternoon, at approximately 6 pm, two individuals fell off a cliffside at Cambria’s Fiscalini Ranch Preserve.

A family member of these two contacted KPRL news detailing this event: they said a child fell off a 30 foot cliff at the preserve, with the father of the child unable to stop them. The father climbed down in an attempt to rescue the child; at the same time, two women that witnessed the event called the Cambria fire department.

The cambria fire department, CHP, and EMS responded quickly to the scene. They said the child was airlifted by CHP and flown to safety, and the father was lifted by the Cambria fire department to safety as well.

Both were taken to the Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center with minor injuries; their family says they are grateful for the swift response by Cambria fire, CHP, and Mercury Air.