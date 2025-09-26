Atascadero PD Arrest 18-Year-Old For Alleged Felony Assault 9.26.2025

The Atascadero police department arrested 18-year-old Paul Bicente Vasquez yesterday afternoon after an investigation into a reported assault.

The APD says the report came in at about 8:03 am, taking place at the intersection of West Mall and Lewis avenue. The original report says that a stabbing had occurred, according to the APD. Upon arrival, officers determined no stabbing had occurred, but a 16-year-old juvenile male was suffering from exposure to a pepper spray-like substance. Officers also discovered two 9-year-old juveniles were suffering from exposure from a nearby school.

After identifying Vasquez and serving a search warrant, the APD says their investigation revealed the substance in question was bear spray, and the motive is being investigated.

Vasquez was arrested and transported to the San Luis Obispo county jail on three counts of felony assault with a tear gas-type weapon.